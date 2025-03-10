Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $32,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.42.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $379.52 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $415.27. The company has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.