Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 248,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,475 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $32,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,210,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,686,000 after acquiring an additional 210,151 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 745,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,945,000 after acquiring an additional 116,090 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,044,000 after acquiring an additional 46,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MTSI stock opened at $102.75 on Monday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.18 and a 1-year high of $152.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.35, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.35.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. Research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Northland Securities upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Northland Capmk upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

In other news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 97,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $12,101,150.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,689,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,839,038. This represents a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $978,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,381. This represents a 14.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 746,198 shares of company stock worth $92,503,343 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

