Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 141 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $762,798,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,394,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 52,520.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 596,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $214,660,000 after purchasing an additional 595,061 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,392,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,582,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,279,788,000 after acquiring an additional 316,404 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.8 %

SYK opened at $379.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $382.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.19. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Argus set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.15.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

