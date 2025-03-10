Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Sells 10,548 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,548 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up approximately 5.6% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $7,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,703,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,486,977,000 after acquiring an additional 481,686 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,432,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,059,859,000 after purchasing an additional 60,147 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,808,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,194,840,000 after acquiring an additional 124,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,589,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,768,788,000 after acquiring an additional 355,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,251,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,469,199,000 after acquiring an additional 165,631 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $115.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $102.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.94 and its 200 day moving average is $142.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.92 and a 52-week high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

