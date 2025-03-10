iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Purchased by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CMF stock opened at $56.91 on Monday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.98 and its 200-day moving average is $57.39.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

