Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter worth $1,333,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 185.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 47,197 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 27.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 3.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 24.0% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 174,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after buying an additional 33,737 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FMAR opened at $43.16 on Monday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $796.28 million, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.80 and a 200 day moving average of $42.98.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

