Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DTE. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $131,738.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,535.04. This trade represents a 22.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $492,457.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at $900,571.56. This trade represents a 35.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,877 shares of company stock worth $1,559,205 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $131.46 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $103.06 and a 1 year high of $136.28. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.17.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

