Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Stake Boosted by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,492 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up 4.2% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $22,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,029,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,075,000 after buying an additional 10,073,915 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 647.7% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 843,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,508,000 after buying an additional 730,361 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $22,589,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 139.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 402,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,051,000 after buying an additional 234,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,592,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,088,000 after buying an additional 182,083 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $37.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.36. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $37.85.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

