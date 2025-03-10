Callan Family Office LLC Buys New Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $52,492,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Repligen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $3,066,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Repligen by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,521 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 25,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGEN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Repligen from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $155.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.59. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $203.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.58 million. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

