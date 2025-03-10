Atria Investments Inc Sells 5,483 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,483 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $239.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.64.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $218.45 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $177.40 and a one year high of $239.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.81 and its 200 day moving average is $223.73. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.23%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

