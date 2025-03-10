Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Leerink Partners from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on XERS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $6.60) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.92.

Xeris Biopharma Stock Down 1.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma

Shares of XERS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 588,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,529. The firm has a market cap of $625.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. Xeris Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XERS. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 446.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 106,153 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 42.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

