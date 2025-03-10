cVault.finance Trading 190% Higher This Week (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 34.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $58.36 million and $442,178.19 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for about $5,836.25 or 0.07069856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded up 190% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83,145.20 or 0.99814303 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81,916.87 or 0.98339715 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance launched on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

