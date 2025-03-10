Main Street Research LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Main Street Research LLC lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,485 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,965 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $13,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $3,895,059.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,219,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,436,774. The trade was a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 23,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.98, for a total value of $15,856,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,664.22. This trade represents a 97.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,811 shares of company stock valued at $142,391,012 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU
Intuit Price Performance
NASDAQ INTU opened at $609.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $602.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $625.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $553.24 and a 12 month high of $714.78.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
Read More
