Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,874 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in FedEx by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $4,994,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,136 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,982,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $273.98 per share, for a total transaction of $273,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. This trade represents a 12.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. This represents a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $253.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.07. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $242.92 and a one year high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $311.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.58.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

