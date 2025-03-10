GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Stock Price Up 38.9% – What’s Next?

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 38.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.03). 7,452,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 936% from the average session volume of 719,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

GCM Resources Trading Up 34.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.73.

GCM Resources Company Profile

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

