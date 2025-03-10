Eduard Bartz Sells 27,862 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 27,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.89, for a total transaction of C$108,383.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$62.24. This trade represents a 99.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock.

B2Gold Stock Performance

B2Gold stock traded down C$0.11 on Monday, hitting C$3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,952,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,011. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.92. The firm has a market cap of C$3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$3.16 and a one year high of C$4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BTO. Bank of America downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities lowered shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.01.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

