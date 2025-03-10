A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 445018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on AMKBY
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Price Performance
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.27. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 11.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.7832 dividend. This is a boost from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.
About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.
