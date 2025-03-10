Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.85 and last traded at $44.85, with a volume of 4798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.43.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCHGY. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

