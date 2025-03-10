Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Shares Up 28.6% – Should You Buy?

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 28.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 2,481,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 750% from the average session volume of 291,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a market cap of C$6.19 million, a PE ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 16.26.
Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.
