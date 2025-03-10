Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is FWG Holdings LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

FWG Holdings LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 8.7% of FWG Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. FWG Holdings LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $18,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after buying an additional 11,478,188 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,052,000 after acquiring an additional 488,815 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,389 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,593,354,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,840,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $491.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.14. The company has a market cap of $309.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

