Morton Community Bank Increases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Morton Community Bank lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,865 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,041,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 193,121 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $23,740,000 after acquiring an additional 14,345 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of EOG opened at $125.41 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.78 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.80.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

