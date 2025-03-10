Mount Lucas Management LP Decreases Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Mount Lucas Management LP cut its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,219,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after acquiring an additional 13,559 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 3,417.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 964,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,544,000 after purchasing an additional 936,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.07.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $85.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $62.40 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.94. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

