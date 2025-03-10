Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Decreased by Rebalance LLC

Rebalance LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 884,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 5.9% of Rebalance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $78,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 24,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $92.42 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The company has a market capitalization of $100.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.66 and a 200 day moving average of $93.61.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

