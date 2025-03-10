Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 2,162 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $80,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $588.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $552.27 and its 200 day moving average is $551.22. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.47 and a 12-month high of $595.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.60.

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total value of $1,734,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,221,292.10. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total value of $578,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,504,253.28. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

