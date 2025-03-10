Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 729,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $365.57 per share, with a total value of $36,557.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,085.21. This trade represents a 3.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total value of $3,800,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,173,226.38. This trade represents a 18.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.80.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $350.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $363.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.98. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $307.05 and a 52 week high of $418.50. The company has a market cap of $167.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

