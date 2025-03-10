MetisDAO (METIS) Market Capitalization Tops $111.70 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $111.70 million and approximately $9.23 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $17.86 or 0.00021573 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,255,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,255,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 17.51488123 USD and is down -7.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 288 active market(s) with $7,643,163.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

