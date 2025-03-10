Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Announces Earnings Results

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 154.01%.

Rand Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RAND opened at $22.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 15.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $57.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.44. Rand Capital has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $31.89.

Rand Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Rand Capital’s payout ratio is 23.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Rand Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

