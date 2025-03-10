Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 91 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total value of $5,382,514.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,820,952.50. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total value of $114,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,679.09. This trade represents a 15.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,689 shares of company stock worth $11,187,351 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $535.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.79.

McKesson Stock Up 0.5 %

McKesson stock opened at $644.92 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $464.42 and a twelve month high of $653.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $600.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $567.55. The firm has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

