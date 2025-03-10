Spectral (SPEC) Trading 17.9% Lower This Week

Spectral (SPEC) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 10th. Spectral has a market cap of $18.09 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Spectral was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectral token can currently be purchased for $1.75 or 0.00002188 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Spectral has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Spectral Token Profile

Spectral’s launch date was May 7th, 2024. Spectral’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,339,134 tokens. Spectral’s official website is www.spectrallabs.xyz. Spectral’s official Twitter account is @spectral_labs.

Buying and Selling Spectral

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectral directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectral should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectral using one of the exchanges listed above.

