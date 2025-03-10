Guggenheim Has Lowered Expectations for iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Stock Price

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Guggenheim from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 164.39% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barrington Research raised shares of iHeartMedia to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.
In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 200,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,241,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,786,222.40. This represents a 4.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Bressler purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,617,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,797.56. This trade represents a 2.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 485,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 78,177 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the third quarter worth about $112,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.
