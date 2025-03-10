Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Veren (NYSE:VRN)

Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 5,760 call options on the company. This is an increase of 693% compared to the typical daily volume of 726 call options.
Veren Trading Up 17.5 %
Shares of VRN traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.77. 24,432,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,762,659. Veren has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Veren Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0797 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Veren’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Veren Company Profile
Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Veren
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Energy and Basic Materials Sectors Will Dominate in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Veren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.