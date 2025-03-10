Rebalance LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Rebalance LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 86.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,718 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCS. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,118,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCS opened at $20.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.31. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.0732 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.