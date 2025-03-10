Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $67.75 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $72.14. The company has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

