Rebalance LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Rebalance LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,897 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Rebalance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 120,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $75.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.95. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $65.43 and a 1 year high of $75.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.9647 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

