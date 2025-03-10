Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Insider Buys £24,871.20 in Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) insider Ngaire Woods acquired 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,820 ($62.31) per share, with a total value of £24,871.20 ($32,149.95).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 4,802.50 ($62.08) on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,509 ($58.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,854 ($75.67). The stock has a market cap of £100.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,897.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,903.58.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RIO. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($82.73) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,300 ($81.44) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,241.25 ($80.68).

