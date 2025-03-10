StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti raised Xcel Brands to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XELB

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 236.80% and a negative return on equity of 19.20%. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xcel Brands stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,452,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 10.37% of Xcel Brands worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.