Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.91 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

