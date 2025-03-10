Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimist Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.3% during the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 74.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 56.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 321,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,069,000 after purchasing an additional 115,630 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,449,000 after purchasing an additional 170,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. This trade represents a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 825,662 shares of company stock valued at $100,414,453. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies stock opened at $91.37 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.93 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.24.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

