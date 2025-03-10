BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Stock

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4,900.00 to C$5,500.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CSU. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,300.00 to C$5,450.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,250.00 to C$4,550.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,500.00 to C$4,800.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Constellation Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5,283.33.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSU

Constellation Software Trading Down 3.0 %

About Constellation Software

Shares of CSU traded down C$150.86 on Monday, hitting C$4,797.33. 36,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$3,535.00 and a 1 year high of C$5,040.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4,681.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4,517.17.

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and customizes software for public- and private-sector markets. The firm acquires, manages, and builds vertical-specific businesses. Its operations are organized in two segments: Public Sector and Private Sector. The portfolio companies serve various markets including communications, credit unions, beverage distribution, tour operators, auto clubs, textiles and apparel, hospitality, and community care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.