BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Stock

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4,900.00 to C$5,500.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.65% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CSU. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,300.00 to C$5,450.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,250.00 to C$4,550.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,500.00 to C$4,800.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Constellation Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5,283.33.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CSU
Constellation Software Trading Down 3.0 %
About Constellation Software
Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and customizes software for public- and private-sector markets. The firm acquires, manages, and builds vertical-specific businesses. Its operations are organized in two segments: Public Sector and Private Sector. The portfolio companies serve various markets including communications, credit unions, beverage distribution, tour operators, auto clubs, textiles and apparel, hospitality, and community care.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Constellation Software
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Energy and Basic Materials Sectors Will Dominate in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.