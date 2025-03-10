inSure DeFi Market Capitalization Tops $49.00 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, inSure DeFi has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One inSure DeFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $49.00 million and $63.43 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00003335 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00023975 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00006011 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00003805 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About inSure DeFi

inSure DeFi is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

