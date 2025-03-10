tomiNet (TOMI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.87 Million

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One tomiNet token can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. tomiNet has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, tomiNet has traded down 19% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About tomiNet

tomiNet launched on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 869,815,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 859,092,130 tokens. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/news.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomi (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomi has a current supply of 869,815,796.97793408 with 859,092,130.7672508 in circulation. The last known price of tomi is 0.00456855 USD and is down -9.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $3,885,359.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

