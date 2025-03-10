MyState Limited (ASX:MYS) Insider Brett Morgan Acquires 5,000 Shares

MyState Limited (ASX:MYS – Get Free Report) insider Brett Morgan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.91 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,550.00 ($12,373.42).
MyState Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $509.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.99.
MyState Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.43%. MyState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.14%.
About MyState
MyState Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, trustee, and managed fund products and services in Australia. The company operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers personal and commercial lending, mortgage lending, savings and investment, and insurance products; and wealth management services.
