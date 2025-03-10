Cinzia Burnes Acquires 300,000 Shares of Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO) Stock

Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO – Get Free Report) insider Cinzia Burnes bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.72 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$515,700.00 ($326,392.41).

Helloworld Travel Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $333.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Helloworld Travel alerts:

Helloworld Travel Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Helloworld Travel’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 4.72%. Helloworld Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

About Helloworld Travel

Helloworld Travel Limited operates as a travel distribution company in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company provides international and domestic travel products and services, as well as operates a franchised network of travel agents. It also operates retail travel brands, including Helloworld Travelthe Travel Professionals; and a network of retail outlets, such as Helloworld Business Travel, Magellan Travel, Mobile Travel Agent, My Travel Group, and The Travel Brokers; and distributes travel products and provides services under the Viva Holidays, Sunlover Holidays, Territory Discoveries, Asia Escape Holidays, Skiddoo, GO Holidays, Ready Rooms, and Seven Oceans Cruising brands, as well as operates needitnow.com.au.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helloworld Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helloworld Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.