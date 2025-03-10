Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.08 and last traded at $51.64, with a volume of 239679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.11.

WFRD has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Weatherford International from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.63.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.30). Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 40.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.88%.

In related news, EVP David John Reed sold 4,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $346,006.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,179.94. The trade was a 30.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 44,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $2,944,895.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,019 shares in the company, valued at $8,272,507.23. The trade was a 26.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,692 shares of company stock worth $6,207,725 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 364.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

