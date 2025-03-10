Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.97 and last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 32438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Navigator in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Navigator currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Get Navigator alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Navigator

Navigator Trading Down 3.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $15.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Navigator by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 898,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,210,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Navigator by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 178,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 92,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.