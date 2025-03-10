Electroneum Market Capitalization Achieves $33.83 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $33.83 million and approximately $5.02 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.