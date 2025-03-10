iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Boosted by Lowery Thomas LLC

Lowery Thomas LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 203,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,428,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 488.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $315.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $328.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.30. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $271.54 and a fifty-two week high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

