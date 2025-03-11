20,206 Shares in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Purchased by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,200,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7,986.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,340,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,143 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,471,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,778,000 after purchasing an additional 449,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,603,000 after purchasing an additional 556,747 shares in the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HE shares. StockNews.com cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of HE stock opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $18.19.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

