Inceptionr LLC Buys Shares of 10,387 First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,387 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,435,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,601,000 after acquiring an additional 456,119 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,956,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,947,000 after acquiring an additional 173,817 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth $2,147,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 116,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,680,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of FCF stock opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.10. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.84. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $19.96.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 10.36%. On average, research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FCF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

