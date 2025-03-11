iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Holdings Raised by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 360.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.91 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $58.79 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.67. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.2268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.